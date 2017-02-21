Cobham plc (COB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cobham plc (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.10) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COB. Barclays PLC cut Cobham plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.28) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Cobham plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 167.78 ($2.09).

Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 112.10 on Friday. Cobham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 224.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.47. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion.

This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/cobham-plc-cob-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Cobham plc

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

