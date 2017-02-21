Cobham plc (COB) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Cobham plc (LON:COB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of Cobham plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 183 ($2.28) to GBX 167 ($2.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.78 ($2.09).

Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 112.10 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion. Cobham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 224.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.47.

Cobham plc Company Profile

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

