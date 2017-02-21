CIBC Upgrades Fortis Inc (FTS) to Outperform

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.63.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) opened at 43.20 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/cibc-upgrades-fortis-inc-fts-to-outperform.html.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc (Fortis) is a Canada-based electric and gas utility company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-United States, which consists of UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Regulated Gas Utility-Canadian, which consists of FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy); Regulated Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Electric and Eastern Canadian, and Regulated Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.