Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) opened at 7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc is a holding company. The Company has various aviation interests, including Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz) and Voyageur Aviation Corp. (Voyageur). Jazz operates the regional airline. Through Jazz’s operations, the Company provides part of Air Canada’s domestic and transborder regional network to approximately 60 destinations in Canada and over 10 destinations in the United States.

