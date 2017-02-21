Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) PT Raised to C$8.50

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

Shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) opened at 7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc is a holding company. The Company has various aviation interests, including Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz) and Voyageur Aviation Corp. (Voyageur). Jazz operates the regional airline. Through Jazz’s operations, the Company provides part of Air Canada’s domestic and transborder regional network to approximately 60 destinations in Canada and over 10 destinations in the United States.

