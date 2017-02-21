Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Debt Trading 0.5% Lower

An issue of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) debt fell 0.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $92.50 and was trading at $94.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 36,603,579 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.66 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 894,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 98,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,521,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 10,593,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,443,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 33,340,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,045,000 after buying an additional 30,330,440 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

