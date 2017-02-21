Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 260 ($3.24) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.24) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centrica PLC from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.80) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.50 ($2.85).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 234.00 on Tuesday. Centrica PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 195.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 248.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.82. The company’s market cap is GBX 12.09 billion.

“Centrica PLC (CNA) PT Raised to GBX 260” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/centrica-plc-cna-pt-raised-to-gbx-260.html.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £1,989 ($2,478.20). Also, insider Stephen Pusey acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,340.88 ($2,916.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,246 shares of company stock worth $711,612.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

