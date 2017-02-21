Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $7,877,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $15,444,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 99.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

“Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 79,606 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/carlos-a-rodriguez-sells-79606-shares-of-automatic-data-processing-adp-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,409,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.