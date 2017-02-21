Canam Group Inc. (CAM) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Canam Group Inc. (TSE:CAM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

CAM has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canam Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canam Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canam Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Shares of Canam Group (TSE:CAM) opened at 7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Canam Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $340.66 million.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/canam-group-inc-cam-pt-lowered-to-c8-50.html.

About Canam Group

Canam Group Inc is engaged in designing integrated solutions and fabricating products for the North American construction industry. The Company operates through the construction products segment, which includes many complementary goods and services. The Company’s service offer extends from the preconstruction phase to project management, including the erection of structural steel components.

Receive News & Ratings for Canam Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canam Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.