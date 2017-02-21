Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telit Communications Plc (TCM)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

TCM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Telit Communications Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Telit Communications Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) opened at 280.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.21. The company’s market cap is GBX 321.83 million. Telit Communications Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 305.50.

Telit Communications Plc Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT).

