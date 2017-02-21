Canaccord Genuity Lowers Derwent London Plc (DLN) Price Target to GBX 2,530

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,610 ($32.52) to GBX 2,530 ($31.52) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLN. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London Plc from GBX 2,660 ($33.14) to GBX 2,257 ($28.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.15) target price on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London Plc from GBX 3,100 ($38.62) to GBX 3,035 ($37.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,164 ($39.42) target price on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.92) target price on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,832.33 ($35.29).

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) opened at 2672.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,586.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,584.96. Derwent London Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,230.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507.80. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.97 billion.

About Derwent London Plc

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property.

