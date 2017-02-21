Canaccord Genuity Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Price Target to C$76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Desjardins cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.75.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) opened at 61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.25.

In other news, insider Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,240.00. Also, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.99, for a total value of C$56,232.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

