Canaccord Genuity Increases Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC) Price Target to $40.00

Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac Holdlings from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Generac Holdlings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac Holdlings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Generac Holdlings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) opened at 40.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Generac Holdlings has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm earned $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.44 million. Generac Holdlings had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Generac Holdlings’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdlings will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac Holdlings news, EVP Russell S. Minick sold 42,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,785,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdlings by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdlings during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdlings by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdlings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdlings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Generac Holdlings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of a range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. The other engine powered products that the Company designs and manufactures include light towers, which provide temporary lighting for various end markets; commercial and industrial mobile heaters used in the oil and gas, construction and other industrial markets, and a product line of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial use.

