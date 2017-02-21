Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Campbell Soup Company and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup Company from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.13.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 58.48 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Campbell Soup Company had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup Company news, insider Carlos Barroso sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $556,199.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup Company during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 86.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 1,708.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup Company during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

