Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 38.65 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company earned $253.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $43,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,426.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $98,219.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,497 shares of company stock valued at $234,856 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 204,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 158.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 138.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

