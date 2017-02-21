Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cae in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cae from C$19.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Cae from C$20.00 to C$20.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cae from C$19.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Cae from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.98.

Shares of Cae (TSE:CAE) opened at 20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Cae has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

“Cae Inc (CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/cae-inc-cae-stock-rating-upgraded-by-scotiabank.html.

Cae Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cae Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cae Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.