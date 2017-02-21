C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Investment analysts at Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 129 ($1.61) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) opened at 92.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 30.06 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.90. C4X Discovery Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 89.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 140.90.

In other C4X Discovery Holdings PLC news, insider Clive Dix acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($48,342.89).

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC is a drug discovery and development company. The Company is engaged in the provision of new technologies for drug discovery process for small molecule therapies. The Company offers platform that enables to develop therapies to treat a range of diseases, such as addiction through Orexin-1 (Ox-1); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and inflammation through NRF-2 pathway; diabetes through GPR142 and GLP-1, and inflammation and autoimmune diseases through Interleukin 17 (IL-17).

