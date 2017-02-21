Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 465 ($5.79) price objective on the communications services company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BT.A. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.92) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.05) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their target price on shares of BT Group plc from GBX 560 ($6.98) to GBX 540 ($6.73) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Haitong Bank reissued an under review rating on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 402.41 ($5.01).

“BT Group plc (BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/bt-group-plc-bt-a-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other news, insider Karen Richardson purchased 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £19,982 ($24,896.59). Also, insider Alison Wilcox purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £39,679.75 ($49,439.01). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $20,519,203.

About BT Group plc

