Brokerages Set RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) PT at $8.33

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) opened at 6.20 on Thursday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,398.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $115,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,369 shares of company stock worth $478,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 135,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 103,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The Company operates directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals, approximately 300 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

