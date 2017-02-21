Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (PSX) Target Price at $82.49

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Robert A. Herman sold 78,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $6,496,441.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,498,105 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 269,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.67 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

