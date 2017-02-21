Brokerages Set First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Target Price at $9.75

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Potomac Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of First Potomac Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of First Potomac Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Potomac Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,581,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after buying an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,196,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after buying an additional 111,028 shares in the last quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 907,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 105,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) opened at 10.51 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $612.88 million. First Potomac Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Potomac Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

About First Potomac Realty Trust

First Potomac Realty Trust is engaged in the ownership, management, development and redevelopment of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. It conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, the Company’s operating partnership (the Operating Partnership).

