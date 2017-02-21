Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (CE) Price Target at $83.02

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) opened at 89.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $89.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Oliver sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $204,170.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the third quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company operates through four segments: Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties and Acetyl Intermediates. Its business involves processing chemical raw materials, such as methanol, carbon monoxide, ethylene and natural products, including wood pulp, into chemicals, thermoplastic polymers and other chemical-based products.

