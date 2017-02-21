Brokerages Expect UNITIL Corporation (UTL) to Announce $0.86 EPS

UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UNITIL Corporation an industry rank of 142 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UNITIL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 96.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 43.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) opened at 44.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. UNITIL Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.17.

UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. UNITIL Corporation had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UNITIL Corporation will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from UNITIL Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. UNITIL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

UNITIL Corporation Company Profile

Unitil Corporation (Unitil) is a public utility holding company. The Company is engaged in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine. It operates through three segments: utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.

