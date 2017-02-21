Brokerages Expect Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (JAGX) to Post ($0.21) EPS

Shares of Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Animal Health an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Animal Health stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,173 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 10.52% of Jaguar Animal Health worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) opened at 0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.45 million. Jaguar Animal Health has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Jaguar Animal Health Company Profile

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is an animal health company focused on developing and commercializing gastrointestinal products for companion and production animals, and horses. The Company is developing a formulation of a Croton lechleri product for the treatment of ulcers in horses. It is developing a pipeline of prescription drug product candidates and non-prescription (non-drug) products.

