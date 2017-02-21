Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Guaranty Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Bancorp an industry rank of 44 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, FIG Partners cut Guaranty Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/brokerages-expect-guaranty-bancorp-gbnk-to-post-0-32-eps.html.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) opened at 24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $687.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Erickson sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,903 shares of company stock worth $21,792,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,710,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp is the bank holding for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company’s segment is banking. The Company operates approximately 30 branches and over two investment management firms, including Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.