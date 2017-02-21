Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 2,222,222 Shares of BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Stock

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) opened at 2.97 on Tuesday. BioTime, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $305.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BioTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BioTime by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioTime by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 89,189 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTime during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioTime by 33.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the field of regenerative medicine, specifically pluripotent stem cell technology. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for oncology, orthopedics, retinal and neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, blood plasma volume expansion, diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer, and hydrogel products that may be used in surgery and products for human embryonic stem cell research.

