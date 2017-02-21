BroadSoft, Inc. (BSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSFT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) opened at 43.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. BroadSoft has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.75 and a beta of 1.67.

In other BroadSoft news, insider Taher G. Behbehani sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $172,419.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,304.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSFT. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 14.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,135,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,631,000 after buying an additional 61,511 shares during the last quarter.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, Inc is a provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The Company offers service providers two deployment options, software and software-as-a-service (SaaS), to enable them to offer UC services to their enterprise customers.

