British Empire Trust PLC (BTEM) Insider Buys £19,980 in Stock

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) insider Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich acquired 3,000 shares of British Empire Trust PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980 ($24,894.09).

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) opened at 670.00 on Tuesday. British Empire Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 429.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 674.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.84.

British Empire Trust PLC Company Profile

British Empire Trust plc, formerly British Empire Securities and General Trust plc, is a closed-end investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

