Brady Corporation (BRC) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) opened at 39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.12. Brady Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $72,276.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,775.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brady Corporation by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after buying an additional 436,101 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady Corporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Brady Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Brady Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,145,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Brady Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,257,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,735,000 after buying an additional 248,937 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

