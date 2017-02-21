BP plc (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.35) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.35) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 560 ($6.98) price objective on shares of BP plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.79) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of BP plc to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.86) to GBX 510 ($6.35) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.73 ($6.38).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 445.20 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 86.54 billion. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 249.43 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.31.

“BP plc’s (BP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/bp-plcs-bp-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-citigroup-inc.html.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £321.30 ($400.32). Also, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £113,825.30 ($141,820.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,340 shares of company stock worth $11,476,440.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.