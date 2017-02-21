Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Given New GBX 840 Price Target at Beaufort Securities

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities from GBX 925 ($11.53) to GBX 840 ($10.47) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Beaufort Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

BVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 939 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 969 ($12.07) price objective (down from GBX 1,066 ($13.28)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.72) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 876.63 ($10.92).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 747.75 on Tuesday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 430.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.00 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 830.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

