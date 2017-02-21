HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their buy rating on shares of Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) in a research note published on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

BOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on Booker Group Plc from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 198 ($2.47) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.68) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213 ($2.65).

Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) opened at 205.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.63 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.10. Booker Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 160.00 and a one year high of GBX 218.50.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/booker-group-plc-bok-earns-buy-rating-from-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Booker Group Plc Company Profile

Booker Group plc is a food wholesaler. The Company operates through wholesaling activities segment. The Company offers a range of grocery, tobacco, alcoholic products and other products. It comprises Booker Wholesale, Makro, Booker Direct, Classic Drinks, Ritter Courivaud, Chef Direct, Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens, Londis and Booker India.

