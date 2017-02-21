Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Boardwalk REIT or the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management and ownership, and where deemed appropriate the development, of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns approximately 32,950 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

