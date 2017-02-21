BNP Paribas Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Burberry Group plc (BRBY)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.81) price target on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Burberry Group plc to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.82) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,350 ($16.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.07) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,475 ($18.38) to GBX 1,525 ($19.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,489.21 ($18.55).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1671.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,606.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,455.94. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,692.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.33 billion.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/bnp-paribas-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-burberry-group-plc-brby.html.

Burberry Group plc Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.