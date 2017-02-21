BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($19.31) target price on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLT. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.64) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 ($20.81) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($13.83) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,750 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($22.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,268 ($15.80) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,245.52 ($15.52).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1424.50 on Friday. BHP Billiton plc has a 12 month low of GBX 679.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,518.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,403.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,239.98. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 75.82 billion.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/bhp-billiton-plc-blt-pt-set-at-gbx-1550-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.