Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $4.60 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) opened at 3.88 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock’s market cap is $4.83 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/berenberg-bank-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-kinross-gold-corporation-kgc.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,165,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 511,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 223,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,818,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after buying an additional 4,814,773 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

