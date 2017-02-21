Benchmark Co. Increases Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Price Target to $22.00

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) opened at 17.00 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $463.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business earned $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 313,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 28.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 157,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops and produces integrated process control systems for use in the manufacture of semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits or chips. The Company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

