Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Receives $2.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, VP Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $81,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Moore, Jr. sold 130,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $53,505.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at $13,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,381,791 shares of company stock worth $83,945,583. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $161,979,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $90,961,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanic Investment Management LTD acquired a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,964,000.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) opened at 40.77 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.89 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

