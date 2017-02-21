Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NEX Group PLC (NXG)

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 615 ($7.66) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.23) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.60) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEX Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 578.33 ($7.21).

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) opened at 544.50 on Friday. NEX Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 361.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 582.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.02 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.13.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 35,000 shares of NEX Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £169,750 ($211,500.12). Also, insider Michael Alan Spencer bought 53,000 shares of NEX Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £249,100 ($310,366.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 396,965 shares of company stock valued at $194,249,166 in the last ninety days.

About NEX Group PLC

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

