Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.13) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,074 ($38.30) to GBX 3,022.80 ($37.66) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,975 ($37.07) to GBX 3,260 ($40.62) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.89) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,156.27 ($39.33).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) opened at 3878.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 8.84 billion. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,404.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,751.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,391.28.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/barclays-plc-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-ihg.html.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

