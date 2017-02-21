Avon Rubber plc (AVON) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVON. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) price target on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) opened at 990.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 300.01 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 988.83. Avon Rubber plc has a 12-month low of GBX 718.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,125.00.

In related news, insider Rob Rennie acquired 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,328.35 ($7,884.81). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £278,327.40 ($346,782.21). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,315 shares of company stock worth $3,343,635.

Avon Rubber plc Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

