Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $47.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 33.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is a rental car supplier and Budget is a rental vehicle supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand, and Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia.

