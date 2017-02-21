Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (AVIR) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NDAQ:AVIR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Aviragen Therapeutics (NDAQ:AVIR) opened at 0.6979 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $26.97 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Aviragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Aviragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Biota Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options.

