Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation an industry rank of 42 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 110.2% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 474,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 65.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 538,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/atlantic-coast-financial-corporation-acfc-given-9-00-consensus-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) opened at 7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.