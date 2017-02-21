AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($48.59) target price by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.76) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital downgraded AstraZeneca plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($57.31) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($65.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,953.82 ($61.72).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4570.00 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 57.81 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,464.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,650.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 150.20 ($1.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

