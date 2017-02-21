Aritzia’s (ATZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.29.

Shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 16.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s market cap is $1.77 billion.

In other news, insider David John Maciver sold 100,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.45, for a total transaction of C$1,759,832.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is a Canada-based design house and fashion retailer of exclusive brands. The Company conceives, creates, develops and sells a mix of women’s fashion products directly to its customers. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner.

