Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) opened at 66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.80. Argo Group International Holdings has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Argo Group International Holdings had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings will post $4.19 EPS for the current year.

“Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) Downgraded to “Sell” at Compass Point” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/argo-group-international-holdings-ltd-agii-downgraded-to-sell-at-compass-point.html.

In other news, Director Mural R. Josephson sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $262,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey B. Cash sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $266,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,025,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,749,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,306,000 after buying an additional 79,914 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,092,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after buying an additional 86,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 766,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,258,000 after buying an additional 54,622 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International Holdings

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.