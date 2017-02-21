Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter.

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 17.66 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

“Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/ares-capital-co-arcc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

