Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann set a $18.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) opened at 13.05 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock’s market cap is $617.28 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Ardelyx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of minimally systemic therapeutic drugs that work in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to treat GI and cardio-renal diseases. The Company operates through research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment.

