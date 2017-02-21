Apple Inc. (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 135.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $136.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post $8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 70,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $9,555,833.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,512,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,902 shares of company stock worth $51,510,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6,771.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,633,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $999,482,000 after buying an additional 22,303,795 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 966.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,096,072,000 after buying an additional 8,571,027 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 56.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,294,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,462,120,000 after buying an additional 5,543,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,750,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 3,716,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

